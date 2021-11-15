The Colorado Supreme Court announced Monday its stamp of approval for the recently redrawn state House and Senate maps, establishing the legislative maps that will be used for the next decade and largely marking an end to the once-per-decade redistricting process.
The approval by the state's high court is the final step in the state's overhauled redistricting process, which used independent citizen commissions to redraw the legislative and congressional maps for the first time.
The new state House and Senate maps do not fundamentally alter the partisan landscape of the state, with Democratic majorities predicted for both chambers.
The newly redrawn, and now approved, redistricted House map creates 30 safe Democratic districts, six districts that lean Democratic, 19 safe Republican districts, one district that leans Republican and nine districts where the average of the past election results falls within a 5 percentage point margin. The state House is currently made up of 42 Democrats and 23 Republicans.
The newly approved Senate map has 13 safe Democratic districts, five seats that lean Democratic, nine safe Republican seats and eight districts where the same past election data shows results fall within a 5 percentage point margin. The state Senate is currently made up of 20 Democrats and 15 Republicans.