The Colorado Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Monday on the newly redrawn state House and Senate maps adopted by the independent legislative redistricting commissioners earlier this month, weighing whether the maps meet the new constitutional requirements in play during this year’s redistricting.
In contrast with the congressional map still being reviewed by the court, the legislative maps face little opposition.
Organizations that were critical of the congressional map and called on the state high court to reject it have raised few objections to the legislative commissioners’ adopted maps.
Most of the briefs filed Friday by any interested party support the adopted House map, and some asked for tweaks to the Senate map.
When the congressional commission submitted their adopted map to the court, several Hispanic and Latino advocacy organizations, along with some other civic organizations and Democratic groups, called on the court to remand the map back to the commissioners over what they described as unconstitutional dilution of minority voters in specific parts of the state.
Challengers identified problems in the adopted plan’s 3rd, 4th and 7th Congressional Districts that they said need to be addressed before putting the map into effect. The court will decide by Nov. 1 whether the adopted maps will be put into effect or sent back to the commission for changes.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and The Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy & Research Organization (CLLARO) agree that the House map adopted by commissioners should be enacted. LULAC supports the Senate map, but CLLARO is calling for adjustments to the Senate map, in order to keep Lakewood in a single Senate district.
Fair Lines Colorado, a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization that pays Democratically aligned political operatives to lobby on its behalf, also argued that the court should require the commission to put Lakewood into a single Senate district, but supports the House plan.
The Colorado Republican Party supports both the adopted House and Senate maps.
Greeley’s mayor, Tom Norton, wrote in a brief that he opposed the Senate map because it splits Greeley.
Doris Morgan, a longtime political operative based in Pueblo, said she wants the Senate map rejected because it splits Pueblo West.
And Lynn Gerber, a 2020 Republican candidate for the current Senate District 19, objected to both maps, saying they don’t have enough competitive districts