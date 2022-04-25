After a court-ordered re-do of the House District 21 Assembly Saturday, the Republican primary race to represent southern El Paso County in the state house will be competitive.

Current House District Rep. Mary Bradfield, who is running for reelection, will now join Karl Dent, a private security company owner, on the ballot.

Bradfield said in an email Monday afternoon she was "very confident" the process to hold a new assembly was fair. Dent disagreed, saying he felt the lawsuit that ordered Saturday's assembly was "brought in bad faith."

At the second assembly, Dent garnered 48% of the vote and Bradfield captured 35%. A minimum of 30% is needed to make the ballot.

At the first assembly held in March, Dent, who is embroiled in several legal cases, was the only one to capture more than 30% of the vote. At that assembly, Bradfield missed the ballot by .08% of the vote of 41 delegates.

Another candidate, Juli Henry, also did not make the ballot in March and she again did not receive enough votes to make the ballot Saturday.

Judge Marie Moses earlier this month ruled in Denver District Court the results of the March assembly would be overturned because El Paso County GOP Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins "had no authority to unilaterally and covertly" add a voting delegate to the House District 21 assembly.

Court documents said the voting delegate in question was not present at the precinct caucus where she was nominated. Tonkins added her later at the request of Dent and another person. The two said they nominated the delegate in question to serve.

Tonkins has denied all allegations of bias in the past.

Dent's candidacy has also caused some controversy within the party because he was convicted of felony trespassing related to a domestic violence case. Dent is appealing that conviction. He was also recently found guilty of violating a civil protection order related to the same incident. Additionally, Dent faces animal abuse charges related to a dog fight that he argues he cannot be held responsible for because he was not present.