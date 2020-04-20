As Colorado exceeded 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed the statewide stay-at-home order will be lifted on schedule, but said social distancing and other precautionary measures, including mask-wearing, should continue to be practiced as the state transitions into the "Safer at Home" phase on Monday. This new phase of social distancing encourages, rather than orders, Coloradans to stay home.
While the stay-at-home order is set to expire Sunday, Colorado could return to the stay-at-home phase if there is a significant increase in cases or spread of the virus, the governor's office said.
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Polis announced that some businesses would be able to reopen on May 1, and acknowledged that a stay-at-home order, while effective, is not a sustainable way to fight the spread, adding that Coloradans would be living with the new coronavirus for a while.
People who can stay at home are still urged to stay home and those who go out are still encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing, something critical workers will continue to do.
"Just because we've reached May 1, does not mean we'll have the same life as before," Polis said.
According to the governor's office:
-K-12 school districts and postsecondary institutions will continue to suspend normal in-person instruction until the end of the school year.
-Gatherings of more than 10 people are still not allowed.
-Vulnerable populations and seniors must continue staying home except when absolutely necessary
"We need to figure out how we can run the marathon now that we've run the sprint," he said. "The easy part was the sprint, now we need to pace ourselves."
The current stay-at-home order requires residents statewide to limit social distancing to 75-80% less interactions, which have been successful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, according to state data. As the stay-at-home order expires on April 26, those social distancing measures can be relaxed to 60-65%, Polis said. Hospitalization rates are leveling off, meaning the growth curve in hospitalizations that would overwhelm those facilities has stopped. Now the task is to figure out how to make that change sustainable, Polis said.
While more than 10,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 the real number is believed to be closer to 65,000-75,000 Coloradans, or little over 1 percent of the population.
Beginning April 27:
-Critical workers should continue to wear face masks and patrons should not congregate in lobbies
-Bars and restaurants can continue offering curb-side services and Polis hopes to allow a full reopening by mid-May, but that will be dependent on data in the coming weeks.
-Retailers can offer curbside delivery starting April 27, and then reopen, with social distancing measures, on May 1.
-In-person real-estate showings can restart on April 27. Open houses are not allowed.
-Dental offices, salons, tattoo shops, and other businesses offering personal services can reopen with appropriate precautions and social distancing measures.
-Elective surgeries can begin again.
Beginning May 4
-Commercial offices should keep their workforce at 50% and continue allowing those who can to work from home, especially vulnerable populations.