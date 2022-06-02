TULSA, Okla. • A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
The gunman called the clinic repeatedly complaining of pain and specifically targeted the doctor who performed the surgery, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.
That physician, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and visitor William Love, police said. The attack occurred on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
The chief identified the Black shooter as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, Okla.
It was the latest in a series of mass shootings in United States including the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, including at an outdoor festival in Taft, Okla., 45 miles from Tulsa, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.
President Joe Biden plans to talk about the killings in an evening address and call on Congress to pass restrictions on guns.
Louis carried a letter that said he was targeting Phillips, Franklin said. The letter “made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said.
“He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”
Franklin said Phillips performed the surgery on May 19 and Louis was released from the hospital on May 24.
He said Louis called the doctor’s office “several times over several days” reporting he was still in pain and saw Phillips on Tuesday for “additional treatment.” Louis called the office again Wednesday “complaining of back pain and wanting additional assistance,” he said.
A phone number listed for an address for a Michael Louis in Muskogee was not working Thursday.
Phillips, 59, was an orthopedic surgeon with an interest in spinal surgery and joint reconstruction, according to a profile on the clinic’s website. He once served as lead physician for Tulsa’s WNBA team before the franchise moved out of state, according to the Tulsa World.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, called Phillips a “consummate gentleman” and “a man that we should all strive to emulate.”
He said the three employees who were killed were “the three best people in the entire world” and that they “didn’t deserve to die this way.”
Husen was 48 and Glenn was 40, officials said.
Police have received reports that 73-year-old Love, who was accompanying a patient to the doctor’s office, held a door shut in hopes of allowing others to flee from the gunman through another door, Franklin said in response to reporters’ questions.
Love also was a patient at the clinic but didn’t have an appointment there on Wednesday, police said.