Colorado Springs police are investigating 10 vehicle break-ins that happened in a span of 48 hours at Bear Creek Park parking lots on Sunday and Monday.
Police said windows were smashed and doors were damaged in the break-ins.
On Sunday, between noon and 2:30 p.m. electronic devices, purses, wallets, passports, social security cards, credit cards and debit cards were stolen from eight cars, police said. The cars were parked in the lot on South 21st Street and also at the park's pavilion
The following day, between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., two more vehicles were burglarized.
Police are now searching for multiple people caught on camera making purchases with the stolen debit and credit cards.
In the first set of break-ins, police are searching for a woman and man caught on surveillance video using the stolen cards. The woman is described as petite, approximately 5’3 to 5’4, in her mid-twenties with a pale complexion and wearing what appears to be dirty blonde, shoulder-length wig.
The man, also described to be in his 20’s, is approximately 5’7 to 5’9 with a medium build. He's shown in video surveillance driving a dark gray SUV, believed to be a Chevy Equinox or similar. The front plate holder had an advertisement placard instead of a license plate.
In the second set of break-ins, which occurred at the dog park parking lot, police are searching for two male in their 20's. The two suspects are shown arriving in a possibly dark green SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000; or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-STOP (7867).