ATLANTA • A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday.
Police issued warrants a day earlier for 19-year-old Julian Conley in the slaying of Secoriea Turner, police spokesman Anthony Grant said. Conley turned himself in Wednesday, his attorney, Jackie Patterson, said.
Patterson said Conley was protesting and witnessed the shooting but did not open fire himself, though he was armed. “It is no doubt this comes as a shock,” he said. “Why would you want to charge a man who saw a crime but did not participate in a criminal act? Police would have a better chance at winning the lottery than getting a conviction on my client.”
News of the charges broke as mourners attended Secoriea’s funeral . A long line of relatives and friends filed past her body as the gospel song “I’ll Fly Away” filled the church. “If there’s ever a time that we need the Lord, we need him now,” The Rev. Gregory Sutton told mourners.