A man accused of making a fake 911 call regarding an active shooter at a Walmart south of Colorado Springs was arrested late Wednesday, the city of Fountain said.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the Walmart, located at 6310 S. U.S. 85, was evacuated. Police arrived on scene and determined there was no active shooter.

The city said the caller was identified as Christian Elenga, 27, who was taken into custody and charged with false reporting. The city said Elenga could face additional charges.