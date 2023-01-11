LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland has decided to send a company of Leopard tanks to help neighboring Ukraine in the war with invading Russia, President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday.
But Duda, on a visit to Lviv, said that the move would be possible only as an element in a larger international coalition of tank aid to Kyiv.
Poland’s leaders have been indicating that they were in talks with other countries over a potential international coalition that would send the German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine. They haven't named the countries.
Within this potential international coalition, “we have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will .... be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda told a news conference in Lviv.
A company consists of 14 tanks.
Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv within the so-called Lublin Triangle of mutual cooperation.
Zelensky said that Ukraine needs tanks to win the war and is “awaiting a joint decision” on the subject because “one country cannot provide us with a sufficient number of them.”
The three leaders also discussed further strategic partnership between their countries.