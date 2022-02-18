As currently serving and formerly elected district attorneys, we shoulder responsibility for prosecuting those who break the law, protecting the rights of victims and creating safe communities.
Public safety is a complex issue and there are many causes of crime — mental health, lack of family support or access to resources, addiction, and so on. Police, sheriffs, state law enforcement agencies including the Attorney General’s Office, as well as community organizations and behavioral health providers — all must act in strong partnership to be effective to combat crime.
Unfortunately, crime can be used as a wedge issue for rank political gain, laying blame where it does not belong instead of doing the hard work to keep communities safe. Exploiting crime statistics and resorting to catchphrases is no substitute for rolling up one’s sleeves and reaching out to the community that most tenderly feels the effects of crime. DAs collaborate with the Attorney General’s Office, and we know firsthand that Attorney General Phil Weiser leads on protecting public safety and smart criminal justice reform.
First, Weiser supports local DA prosecutions extensively. His office contributes resources, data and expertise to investigate, prosecute, and prevent crime. This is especially true for rural DA offices that are far more stretched for resources. Weiser provided valuable help to DA offices for prosecution of a residential robbery spree that targeted Asian American business owners. He did the same to help DAs prosecute a multijurisdictional car theft and ID theft case that caused economic calamity for vulnerable individuals. He helped unwind a vast human trafficking and money laundering enterprise.
At the state Capitol, Weiser actively collaborates with the law enforcement community and works to build strong public safety legislation. In 2020, Weiser succeeded in getting more money to support rural law enforcement agencies who struggle to recruit officers in their areas. This year, Weiser is working to secure funding for mental health services for peace officers to ensure the well-being of our first responders.
No one can deny Weiser has been a leader on responsible firearm safety laws. He was an early supporter of Colorado’s “red-flag” law, which gives law enforcement officers and victims a constitutional process to petition a court to safely remove weapons from people who are an imminent threat to themselves, their families, or others. Building on this work, Weiser championed a lifesaving statewide voluntary safe gun storage initiative.
These pragmatic laws have protected the most vulnerable members of our communities and have created holistic solutions that make law enforcement stronger and better equipped to do our jobs of protecting victims.
Weiser also prioritized public safety by going after a key driver of crime — the addiction crisis. Significantly, Weiser went to court to hold drug companies and their corporate executives accountable for their illegal conduct in creating the opioid crisis that devastated families and communities. Because of Weiser’s leadership, Colorado is slated to recover $400 million for drug treatment, recovery and prevention education programs. What’s more, he worked with county commissioners, mayors and city council members to see that those funds will flow into our local communities.
Weiser’s office also partnered with federal and local law enforcement partners in early 2021 to dismantle a major international drug trafficking ring. This work removed 77,000 fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills from the streets — undoubtedly saving lives. And Weiser continues to fight the flow of fentanyl into our state, calling for more resources to fight trafficking and partnering with district attorneys to call for stiffer penalties for those that deal fentanyl resulting in death. Weiser understands holding drug companies accountable while focusing prosecutions on dealers — not continued reliance on failed punitive measures for addicts — is what will best help reduce drug use and associated crime in our communities.
Significantly, the work of the AG’s Office goes well beyond criminal justice, enforcing consumer protection laws, cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud and ID theft and prosecuting those who defraud public health dollars. The AG’s work also helps in advancing civil rights; safeguarding elections; protecting our water resources; promoting school safety; and providing funds to help those leaving prison and returning to their communities find employment opportunities, housing support and mental health services, thereby lowering the crime rate.
To address the major drivers of crime like gun violence, the fentanyl boom, and mental health needs, Colorado needs to work as a team. Our firsthand experiences as district attorneys are that Weiser is an essential teammate in securing resources to reduce recidivism, supporting legislative protections for victims, and protecting our communities. He is a strong partner to law enforcement, a vocal leader at the Capitol on public safety issues, a tireless advocate for justice — and Weiser gets results for all Coloradans.