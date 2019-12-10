Two people charged with first-degree murder in a Colorado Springs man’s shooting death were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to lesser charges.
Savino Benjamin Anceno was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Saphire Lee Nicks was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the Dec. 8 shooting of Nicholas Gabriel Romero, 32, on the city’s southeast side. They learned their penalties Monday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Prosecutors blamed evidentiary problems for paving the way to plea bargains that took the most serious penalties — up to life in prison — off the table.
Authorities say the two were trying to steal a gun and a car when violence broke out near the Windmill Apartments in the 4000 block of Lacy Lane, near Airport Road and Academy Boulevard.
The defendants apparently left empty-handed. A pistol lay next to Romero’s body and a Honda Civic was still running when police arrived to a shots-fired call. Both the gun and car had been reported stolen.
Anceno, 21, and Nicks, 23, were initially charged with first-degree murder under Colorado’s felony murder rule, which applies when a felony crime results in someone’s death. Anceno pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and Nicks pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery.