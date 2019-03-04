FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. • Another federal deadline passed Monday for seven states in the U.S. West to wrap up work on a plan to ensure the drought-stricken Colorado River can deliver water to the 40 million people and farms that depend on it.
The states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — have been working for years on drought contingency plans. But Arizona and California have missed two deadlines set by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and still have work to do.
Without a consensus among the states, the agency will allow governors from the seven states to weigh in with recommendations on what to do next. The federal government also could step in and impose its own rules in the river’s lower basin, affecting California, Arizona and Nevada.
The comment period closes March 19, but the Bureau of Reclamation says it can call off the process if all states complete their work.
The river carries melted snow from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of California.
The water has allowed major desert cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix to flourish. But a nearly two-decade drought, climate change and growing cities are increasing the threat of a shortage.
Some of the best indicators of health for the Colorado River are Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border and Lake Powell upstream on the Arizona-Utah border.
U.S. officials project each August whether Lake Mead can deliver a full amount of water to Arizona, California and Nevada. Right now, there’s a more than 50 percent chance of a shortage in 2020.
If so, Nevada and Arizona would face the first round of water cuts. California would not lose any water because it has the most senior rights.
Under the plan, Arizona, Nevada and California voluntarily give up water from 2020 until 2026. The cuts won’t prevent people from turning on their faucets at home. Much of the water will be stored behind Lake Mead to keep it from falling so low it can’t deliver water at all.
The Bureau of Reclamation is the delegated “water master” of the Colorado River’s lower basin under a 1928 law that created Hoover Dam, which holds back Lake Mead. That means Commissioner Brenda Burman can step in if states don’t work out a plan on their own. Her authority is broad and unspecified.
Most water users believe any action she would take that’s not in line with the negotiated drought plan would prompt lengthy legal challenges.
California and Arizona have been seen as holdouts; California more so now because some water managers want final review of the plan, and one irrigation district wants $200 million in federal funding to restore a massive lake southeast of Los Angeles.
Most states aren’t planning to submit recommendations to the Bureau of Reclamation right away and likely will incorporate aspects of the drought plan in their comments.
Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming historically have not used their full allocations of water. The drought plan for those upper basin states is less focused on large-scale, voluntary cuts than ensuring Lake Powell has enough water to generate hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam.