Buried in the news of a structure change as the Pioneer League transitions from an affiliated minor league to a Partner League with Major League Baseball was the announcement that Colorado has added a team in the league.
The Northern Colorado Owlz — located in Windsor — will join the league in 2021, as the team has moved from Orem, Utah.
The addition will ease the travel burden on the Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Vibes.
The Pioneer League also has teams in Grand Junction, Great Falls and Idaho Falls, Idaho, Billings and Missoula, Mont., and Ogden, Utah.