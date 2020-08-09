One day after exploding in size, causing firefighters to lose hard-fought containment, crews were able to regain some ground on the Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction.
The wildfire is now 7 percent contained as of Sunday morning, up from 0 percent one day earlier. The wildfire had been at 5 percent containment as late as Thursday, prior to an extremely active Friday that saw the fire swell from 13,084 acres to 20,089.
“Containment on the fire had been calculated at 5 percent for the past several days. As the fire has grown, the section of the perimeter considered contained has not kept up with the growth of the total perimeter. Further analysis of these calculations has led to a revision of the fire’s containment to 0 percent,” officials explained in a post on the official Pine Gulch Fire Facebook page Friday afternoon.
As of Sunday, the fire has burned 21,364 acres.
