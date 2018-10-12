Pine Creek’s Spencer Peterson (21) grabs some yards before being tackled by a Grizzly during the Eagles’ 49-7 victory Friday over Mesa Ridge.
If there was any doubt that the Pine Creek football team wouldn’t look the same after two weeks off, the first 45 seconds of Friday’s 4A Southern game against Mesa Ridge would have cleared things up quick.
Thanks to efforts from an immensely talented junior class, Pine Creek claimed a 49-7 win over Mesa Ridge after two weeks off thanks to a bye and a forfeit by Cheyenne Mountain last week.
David Moore III exploded for a 54-yard touchdown in the first 45 seconds on his first touch in since Sept. 21, and the Eagles never looked back.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like this,” Pine Creek coach Todd Miller said. “We essentially had 21 days off and it was like preparing for a bowl game in college for those guys.”
Moore was excited to be back on the field.
“It felt great to get back out there,” Moore said. “It was kind of disappointing that we didn’t play last week so we went all out and played with our hearts out. It was a good bounce-back game.”
A Mesa Ridge three-and-out put the ball back in Moore’s hands just a few moments later. Another hole broke open and he raced for a 68-yard score.
“Coach Miller has been working with the line and they’ve developed so well and you can see there were just big holes there and all the credit goes to the offensive line for opening that up for me,” Moore said. What followed Moore was a barrage of Pine Creek juniors finding their way into the end zone.
A 63-yard pass from junior quarterback Gavin Herberg to junior Max Lofy.
The pair later connected on a 77-yarder, while Lofy had two long rushing touchdowns of 45 and 27 yards.
Junior Eddie Kyle also had a taste with a 32-yard score, and junior Zachary Barnes had a 20-yard touchdown.
“That is a special group of young men, but they are Pine Creek football players and we don’t like to put one class above the next, they are all Eagles,” Miller said. “I didn’t know that all those guys scored in that class, that’s kind of unusual. We are a junior laden team, and we know that, but our seniors are our foundation, leaders and life blood.”
Mesa Ridge’s touchdown was run in by Trevon Walker, who ran in a 45-yard score in the second quarter to surpass 1,000 yards on the season.
“He ran well and those big runs that he had were well blocked, it was everything we wanted but we talked all week about consistency of effort, and we didn’t have that,” Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten said. “I think we made them punt three times in a row, but they also busted off five huge plays, so we have to get that consistency of effort.”
With a running clock in the fourth quarter Mesa Ridge got into the red zone thanks to a handful of runs by Walker.
“Statistically it’s not going to look 49-7 but it doesn’t matter, that’s what the scoreboard says,” Braaten said.