Pine Creek’s, David Moore III (2), starts the game off with a long yardage touchdown run to put the 1st points on the board during the Eagles 49-7 victory over Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Eagles QB, Gavin Herberg (11), sneaks the ball past some Grizzlies for a 1st Down during Pine Creek’s 49-7 win against Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Pine Creeks, Max Lofy (3), pushes past the Grizzlies defense during the Eagles 49-7 victory over Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Pine Creek’s, Spencer Peterson (21), grabs some yards before being tacked by a Grizzly during the Eagles 49-7 victory over Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
With the weight of a Grizzly on his back, Eagles, Gavin Whetzal (28), carries the ball for a 1st Down during Opine Creek’s 49-7 win over Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Eagles, Max Lofy (3), runs the ball for a 1st Down after a short yardage pass against Mesa Ridge’s defense during Pine Creek’s 49-7 victory over the Grizzlies Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Eagles Running Back, David Moore III (2), continues to add points to the scoreboard against the Grizzlies during Pine Creek’s 49-7 victory over Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Pine Creek’s, Eddie Kyle (1), breaks for the open ground to the End Zone during the Eagles 49-7 victory over Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Eagles, Max Lofy (3), runs the ball for a 1st Down after a short yardage pass against Mesa Ridge’s defense during Pine Creek’s 49-7 victory over the Grizzlies Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Pine Creek’s, Max Lofy (3), outruns the final Grizzly on his way to the End Zone during the Eagles 49-7 win against Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Eagles Running Back, David Moore III (2), continues to add points to the scoreboard against the Grizzlies during Pine Creek’s 49-7 victory over Mesa Ridge Friday October 12, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
(By Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
(By Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
(By Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
We’ve seen it before.
Handoff to David Moore III, block and go.
Moore exploded for a 54-yard touchdown in the first 45 seconds on his first touch since Sept. 21, and the Eagles never looked back.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like this,” Pine Creek coach Todd Miller said. "We essentially had 21 days off and it was like preparing for a bowl game in college for those guys.”
Moore was happy to return to the field.
“It felt great to get back out there,” Moore said. “It was kind of disappointing that we didn’t play last week so we went all out and played with our hearts out. It was a good bounce-back game.”
A Mesa Ridge three-and-out put the ball back in Moore’s hands just a few moments later. Another hole broke open and he raced up the field for a 68-yard score.
“Coach Miller has been working with the line and they’ve developed so well and you can see there were just big holes there and all the credit goes to the offensive line for opening that up for me,” Moore said.
What followed Moore was a barrage of Pine Creek juniors finding their way into the end zone. A 63-yard pass from junior quarterback Gavin Herberg to junior Max Lofy. The pair later connected on a 77-yarder, while Lofy had two long rushing touchdowns of 45 and 27 yards. Junior Eddie Kyle also had a taste with a 32-yard score, and junior Zachary Barnes had a 20-yard touchdown.
“That is a special group of young men, but they are Pine Creek football players and we don’t like to put one class above the next, they are all Eagles,” Miller said. “I didn’t know that all those guys scored in that class, that’s kind of unusual. We are a junior laden team, and we know that, but our seniors are our foundation, leaders and life blood.”
Mesa Ridge’s lone touchdown was run in by Trevon Walker, who ran in a 45-yard score in the second quarter to surpass 1,000 yards on the season.
“He ran well and those big runs that he had were well blocked, it was everything we wanted but we talked all week about consistency of effort, and we didn't have that,” Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten said. “I think we made them punt three times in a row, but they also busted off five huge plays, so we have to get that consistency of effort.”
With a running clock in the fourth quarter Mesa Ridge got into the red zone thanks to a handful of gritty runs by Walker, but the Pine Creek defense held them off and ultimately intercepted a pass from Kyle Gaster in the end zone.
“I think statistically it’s not going to look 49-7 but it doesn’t matter, that’s what the scoreboard says,” Braaten said.
More coverage: Make sure to stay with GazettePreps.com for stories, photo galleries and a Game of the Week highlight video presented by Pizza Hut.