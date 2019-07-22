Max Lofy, a three-star cornerback from Pine Creek, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin on Monday.
"This one hits close to home," Lofy said when he announced his offer. Lofy's parents, Pete and Jolene are from Wisconsin.
⚪️🔴COMMITED🔴⚪️#BadgerBoiz20 No interviews please pic.twitter.com/uBGzqBf3Y1— Max Lofy (@Mclofy) July 22, 2019
Lofy visited Badger country at the end of June, posting, "Madison is SPECIAL," on social media.
He becomes the 12th member of the Badger's 2020 recruiting class and the first cornerback.
Lofy announced seven Division I football offers in May, quickly emerging as one of the most highly recruited football prospects in the Pikes Peak region.
He's a three-star recruit according to 247 and is the ninth-ranked football recruit in Colorado for the class of 2020, and the No. 112-ranked cornerback in the nation.
According to 247 Sports, Lofy received 14 Division I offers, including offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Air Force, Army, Arizona State, Colorado State, Northern Colorado, Kansas State and Wyoming.
Lofy took official visits to Oklahoma State and Minnesota before landing on Wisconsin.
In his junior season as a two-way starter Lofy had 32 tackles, an interception and defended five passes. On offense he had 1,030 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.
Lofy is the top-ranked local player, followed by teammate David Moore III at No. 11 and Palmer Ridge wide receiver Deuce Roberson at No. 13.
Pine Creek begins their season on Friday, August 30 against Rio Rancho at D-20 Stadium.