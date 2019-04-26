After the final whistle blew of a Southern girls’ lacrosse battle between Air Academy and Pine Creek, sticks flew into the air and tears began flowing from players and coaches in white.
Pine Creek, which just honored its large senior class, had won a 13-12 dogfight against Air Academy to clinch the league title and the team’s fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.
“This group of seniors, having them for the last four years, it’s the most successful group of seniors that we’ve ever had,” Pine Creek coach Nate White said. “Just seeing the growth as players and as a team, they have dreamt about this day for a long time.”
Entering Friday’s game Pine Creek had won 11 games straight by decisive margins, but knew Air Academy would be arguably its biggest challenge in weeks.
“It doesn’t matter what has happened before, we know Air Academy is going to be tough,” White said. “This is absolutely what we needed to start the playoff run. We needed a tight game to really push the girls to know in a tight game they could come through in the end. It was actually a blessing for us.”
Air Academy, which had won five straight heading into Friday’s game, looked for an upset, sparked by a pair of goals just 14 seconds apart by Kayla Wallace and Reagan Brenenstuhl to tie the game midway through the second half.
The Kadets trailed by three at the break, but entered the second half with fire, scoring back-to-back goals to cut the deficit to one.
After Brenenstuhl tied the game midway through the half, she followed with a penalty shot that put the Kadets up for the first time, forcing Pine Creek to call timeout to regroup.
“We said to the ladies, ‘This is your field, how do you want to go out as seniors?’” White said. “This game came down to who wanted it more, and I knew then that our girls wanted it.”
Pine Creek responded with three unanswered goals, capped by Ashley Starkey with 2:27 to play for a two-goal Eagle lead.
“I got the ball and coach was yelling that the net was open, so I ripped it,” said Starkey, who finished with four goals. “That was just an awesome feeling and everyone got so excited. We knew all we needed to do was finish it.”
The entire Pine Creek team leapt to their feet in unison and ran to celebrate with Starkey, but there was still work to be done.
“I felt it all throughout my body, it was like the happiest moment of my life almost when I saw those two goals go in,” said sophomore goalie Amelia Carlile.
Carlile and the Pine Creek defense went to work to hold off Air Academy in the final two minutes.
Brenenstuhl scored to put the Kadets within one with 32 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough.
“We really buckled down at the end with great defense in transition and around the cage,” Carlile said.
Brenenstuhl led the Kadets with four goals, all in the second half. Freshman Grace Lichtenberger scored three in the first half. Pine Creek’s Brittney White tallied six goals for the Eagles and almost immediately after the varsity game, strapped on pads and settled into the cage to play goalie for the junior-varsity game.
“If we can win a game like this where we can pull through and win in the last few minutes, I feel like we can win and come through in any game we need to,” Carlile said. “This shows our grit and our determination to get that ground ball or score that goal that we need, never giving up and going until the last second.”