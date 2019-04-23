It’s not often that a starting pitcher has to deal with watching his offense play a 45-minute half inning while trying to stay warm in the bullpen.
Let alone when he has a no-hitter on the line.
Pine Creek’s Kyle Moran had to keep himself busy Tuesday while his offense scored 14 runs in a marathon third inning on the way to a 19-1 5A/4A CSML win over Rampart.
“It was so bad,” Moran said. “I had to go back to the bullpen and warm up three separate times and then just coming back out was just bad because my arm was cold, but at least we scored runs during those 45 minutes.”
Moran gave up a leadoff double to Rampart’s Brandon White in the the fourth before a hard fly-out to center by Hunter Felts ended his run. He threw 3 1/3 innings, allowed one hit and had six strikeouts.
“He sat too dang long and it showed,” Pine Creek coach Glenn Millhauser said. “Plus we wanted to see another guy throw. Sometimes when your pitchers are throwing great it’s great for that pitcher, but your bullpen isn’t getting any work so we needed to have (Jake Jones) in here.”
Jones retired the final two batters to end the game on the 15-run mercy rule.
Pine Creek’s fourth inning was a whirlwind, kicked off by a solo home run by leadoff hitter Kyle Thompson, complete with a bat-flip, to get the Eagles going.
An easy grounder put one out on the board with the top of the lineup on deck, and Pine Creek’s bats ignited.
Riley Cornelio and Jones hit back-to-back singles before a walk loaded the bases. Four more walks were dished out with the bases loaded, while Jake Danussi, Chris Gracia, Drake Logan, Evan Faucher and AJ Huber each knocked in runs as the Eagles went through the batting order twice as Rampart used four pitchers.
On his second at-bat in the inning Thompson was hit with a pitch in his cheek. He was evaluated by trainers for a concussion. Millhauser said Thompson’s braces tore up his cheek a bit, but he expects him to be OK.
While the Eagles had 14 hits in the win Millhauser was impressed with his team’s patience, especially against Rams’ ace Taylor Zaiger, who threw the first three innings.
“Zaiger is really good we struggled against him last year and we were waiting for this challenge,” Millhauser said. “He throws a lot of junk and he’s a very good pitcher, and we knew if we could be patient we would have a much better time hitting him. We are a very aggressive team overall and we swing too much as it is so that’s one of the things we’re trying to do is to get a little more patient against these pitchers.”
Moran said he feels like his team’s hitting is coming together thanks in part to Pine Creek’s tough nonconference slate.
“I feel like if we just play our baseball we can beat anyone we want,” Moran said. “Everything is just coming together. But we learned that we can’t take any run for granted and we have to play a clean ball game.”
Millhauser said they tried to put together the toughest schedule possible.
“Our schedule has been insanely tough this year,” Millhauser said. “It’s good and it’s bad. It’s good because you’re seeing some of the best pitching in the country, and we really did, but it’s bad because it really gets you thinking about things and not feeling confident about your swing.
I’m glad we did it, but we’re just kind of recovering from that at little bit, it took some time to get our swing back in order and getting confidence.”
That confidence is growing as the Eagles have won seven of their last eight contests.