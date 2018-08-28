An early-morning, two-car crash Tuesday took the life of an assistant softball coach at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs.
Peyton Riedel, 25, died when, according to accident reports, her 2013 Kia Sportage was struck by a 2016 Kia Rio that had drifted into oncoming traffic on U.S. 24 a half-mile west of Calhan in eastern El Paso County just before 1:30 a.m.
The driver of the Kia Rio, 22-year-old Megan Mann, had fallen asleep at the wheel according to State Patrol.
Riedel was hired prior to the 2016 season, along with current head coach Janelle Krohn.
“She had a contagious personality and created lifelong relationships with our players,” Krohn said in a text message. “She has left a lasting impression in our players’ hearts and we will forever miss her.”
Pine Creek’s scheduled game against Palmer on Wednesday at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has been postponed and will be made up at a later date.
Riedel was born Nov. 14, 1992 in Wichita, Kan., and attended Fort Scott High School, later signing a national letter of intent to continue her softball career at Newman University in Wichita.
According to Krohn, Riedel last December completed work to attain her master’s degree.
“She was one of my first hires when I was coming on board at Pine Creek,” Eagles third-year athletic director Eric Hulen said. “She was a great, young person, very positive and had a very positive impact on kids on a daily basis. She understood the impact of being a coach and wanting to give back. She always followed through and did things the right way.”
Services will be announced by the Cheney Witt Chapel in Fort Scott, Kan.