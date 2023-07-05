Have you ever noticed how people can zero in on a number when they are good at math? They go into a store and pay with cash by giving extra money so they get exactly what they want back. For example, they want a $10 bill back so they give $26 for a $16 item. Personally, I don’t think that way in general. I’d give a $20 bill to the cashier to pay for the $16 item and get $4 back. So, zeroing in on that kind of change is not something I do BUT changing circumstances in order to create better outcomes, now you’re talking.

“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change” is a quote by Wayne Dyer. He was an American self-help author and motivational speaker. Dyer worked as a high school guidance counselor early in his career before starting a successful private therapy practice. Dyer zeroed in on helping people through change. In therapy, people are usually enticed to look into the things happening around them. As people do that, they begin to see a different reality and if they want to change circumstances, they have to change something. It could be changing themselves or the situations they’re in.

Over the years, I’ve seen nonprofits zero in on their purpose. It is something organizations do annually in most cases. The hard part for many organizations is seeing that change is inevitable in order to make their purpose more productive. I’d like to offer one piece of advice to the people who’ve been part of an organization and are fearful of allowing change to happen. All you have to do is make change like the math whiz. First, you determine the positive outcome you want to see. Then, you provide the resources to make that happen. You become the $26 payer for the $16 item.

Zeroing in on change comes natural to some people. It could be the person doing math while purchasing items or it could be a visionary who makes things happen. These types of people are both powerful for your nonprofit organization but the latter can make big changes easier and faster. The visionary is just built that way but remember, it is important to keep the organization’s purpose front and center. In fact, I encourage discussing it at every meeting. The visionary has to keep everything moving toward the proper goal.

Another suggestion, add your mission to the bottom of your emails in the signature block. It helps people remember your purpose. And, it shows the recipients of emails the solid foundation of your work. Make change for the better good. It’s just that simple.

Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through SOAR’s Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month, 9:30 a.m. at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park. 2023 brings back collaborative fundraising events for nonprofits in the area through coordination of community events with SOAR. Contact Gayle Gross at [email protected] to be part of a Teller Give Back column. You can also email or call 719-233-9902 to learn more Collaborative Fundraising Events.