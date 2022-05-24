Southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley is known for a wide range of surprises, from sand dunes, to geothermal springs, to a campground dedicated to aliens, to a park dedicated to alligators. The valley is also known for heat. On those days, another surprise comes in handy.
That’s Zapata Falls, in easy reach of one of the hottest and most popular spots around: Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. The 25-foot cascade streaks down a rocky crevasse, a cool enclave that feels a world away from that park but is only about 6 miles up the road from the visitor center.
Though, you’ll have to work a bit for the cool-down.
From the pavement to the sand dunes, a washboard road switchbacks a short, rumbling way to a trailhead near 9,000 feet. On foot, it’s another short, steep, rocky way to the creek that’s fed by the waterfall. The cavernous destination is upstream, where begins another short challenge.
We visited when the water was frozen over, requiring careful steps while gripping the slick, canyon wall. Come summer, people are known to wade in the creek — despite the posted warning of cold, potentially strong currents.
It’s a scenic return on the trail through juniper. One now faces out to the valley, through the trees glimpsing the 14,000-foot mountains that sharply rise above the dunes, including Crestone and Kit Carson peaks.
The view is best from the parking lot. Locals know this as the best place to catch the sunset, watching the colors glow across the big land and sky. Conveniently, there’s a campground nearby.
Trip log: 0.9 miles round trip (out and back), 237 feet elevation gain, 9,252 feet max
Difficulty: Easy-moderate
Getting there: Going south on Interstate 25, take exit in Walsenburg for U.S. 160 and go west. Turn right on Colorado 150 toward Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Turn for Zapata Falls in about 101/2 miles. Follow road up for 3 1/2 miles to trailhead.
FYI: Hiking only. Dogs on leash. More information on Zapata Falls Campground at blm.gov/visit/zapata-falls-campground.
