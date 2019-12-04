A make-it fair, an arts and crafts market and Santa Claus, the Yule Festival & Fair at the Sallie Bush Community Building in Green Mountain Falls holds a cornucopia of activities Sunday.
Events include a craft fair, entertainment by the Church in the Wildwood Bell Choir and the Mountain Eire Irish Dancers, and artistry that commemorates the old railroad days in Green Mountain Falls. Along with the art, the fair highlights the railroad with a train as part of a Lego Winter Village.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Admission is free. The bell choir plays from 1 to 2 p.m. and the dancers perform from 2 to 3 p.m.
Additionally, the historic Sallie Bush building, 10975 El Paso Ave., is one of six buildings on the Sounds of the Season Holiday Home Tour Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. The tour is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and information is available at wphht.org.