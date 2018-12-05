Sallie Bush Community Building
The Sallie Bush Community Building, with its stunning new exterior, is the place to be Sunday when the Yule Festival and Fair attracts people from around the region.

 Photo by John Morgan
In Green Mountain Falls it doesn’t matter if you’re naughty or nice on Sunday, Santa Claus is coming to town anyway. He’ll be the one with the beard and dressed in a red suit at the Sallie Bush Community Building during the Yule Festival and Fair.

While he’s doing what Santa does — listen to Christmas wishes and in a reverse trend, give out the cookies, from 1 to 4 p.m., others will carry on with the festival and fair.

A three-bonus event, the Yule Festival features a make-it fair for the budding and experienced to make their own ornaments. The talents of local crafters and artisans will also be on display — and for sale — at the arts and craft market.

There will be music and snacks and hot cocoa by the fireplace, a distinguishing feature of the building.

New this year will be a look at the refurbished and spiffy exterior of the building which features a rock border of Manitou pink granite. The project was funded by a grant to the Sallie Bush board of directors by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. The project included removing that cement wall in front of the building.

Pikes Peak Courier Reporter

