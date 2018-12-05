In Green Mountain Falls it doesn’t matter if you’re naughty or nice on Sunday, Santa Claus is coming to town anyway. He’ll be the one with the beard and dressed in a red suit at the Sallie Bush Community Building during the Yule Festival and Fair.
While he’s doing what Santa does — listen to Christmas wishes and in a reverse trend, give out the cookies, from 1 to 4 p.m., others will carry on with the festival and fair.
A three-bonus event, the Yule Festival features a make-it fair for the budding and experienced to make their own ornaments. The talents of local crafters and artisans will also be on display — and for sale — at the arts and craft market.
There will be music and snacks and hot cocoa by the fireplace, a distinguishing feature of the building.
New this year will be a look at the refurbished and spiffy exterior of the building which features a rock border of Manitou pink granite. The project was funded by a grant to the Sallie Bush board of directors by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. The project included removing that cement wall in front of the building.