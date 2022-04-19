There’s been a lot of talk about declining enrollment and underutilized school buildings in the Woodland Park School District lately. Residents now have an opportunity to have a say in how the district’s facilities move into the future.
A survey that’s available now (go to the QR code that’s attached or follow this link: surveymonkey.com/r/w5L98c8) through the next week or so asks for community input based on the research of a firm hired to look at the utilization of the WPSD buildings over the next 10 years.
At a Facilities Master Planning Input meeting at Columbine Elementary School last week, representatives of Cooperative Strategies educational facility and program planners, hired by the school district last fall to create a master plan, presented their findings.
Susan Miller and Kevin Huber from Cooperative Strategies said the firm looked at demographic trends in the district to predict facility usage in the next 5-10 years.
WPSD Superintendent Mathew Neal prefaced their presentation to roughly 25 community members gathered in the school’s multi-purpose room by saying, “One of the reasons we picked Cooperative Strategies is they’re not a company that builds the school. They’re not an architect. Their business is to advise.”
“We have talked with principals, facility directors and administrators, now we need you for community input,” Huber said.
The next step, after community responses to the survey are compiled, is to go back to the steering committee that includes community members and district staff to see what refinements they might suggest. That happens in May, then the committee’s recommendation will go to the school board for review at its June 29 meeting.
What really wowed me about this presentation was the extensive data — including enrollment projections — the firm was able to extrapolate into the next decade. I encourage you to go to the district website, wpsdk12.org, go to the district tab, and look for the link to the April 12 Community Input Meeting to see the full presentation.
Through student transfers out of the district, Miller said, WPSD has “consistently lost about 200 children each year, and we want to understand why.”
The majority of students who “choice out” of WPSD are secondary level students, she said.
This is in part due to a declining birth rate in the district that “ripples through the cohorts” as they progress to higher grade levels, she said.
It’s not a situation unique to Woodland Park. Miller explained there’s been a net migration out of Colorado school districts, especially since COVID came on the scene in March 2020.
“Denver lost 10 percent of its enrollment in one year,” she said.
With continued decline in enrollment in WPSD, all of the school buildings are currently underutilized, meaning they are operating at less than full capacity. Within five years, Miller said, Woodland Park Middle School will be at 32% capacity and the high school will be at 35% capacity. Utilization of the each building should ideally be in the 80% range, she said.
“Having underutilized buildings creates inefficiencies, Miller said. “How can we be thinking outside the box for how we use our facilities effectively and efficiently?”
Ideas are welcome, via the survey, which also offers some options to consider.
Meanwhile, each of the district’s buildings needs maintenance and upgrades in the near future. This includes major projects such as HVAC system or roof replacements, and smaller projects like painting and wall repairs.
For all five school buildings (Columbine, Gateway and Summit elementary schools, and the middle school and the high school), Cooperative Strategies estimates total maintenance/upgrade costs of more than $34.4 million over about five years.
Huber said the good news is none of the buildings needs to be replaced, and the maintenance projects “don’t all have to be done at once.”
Miller added, “We can’t afford everything, so we have to prioritize” according to what’s best for the children in the school district.
The options the firm outlined that would change the game include: 1) Consolidating the three elementary schools into two, thus taking utilization levels up. The third school building could be used for a program that might provide better resources for the district as a whole, such as a health center; 2) Keeping all three elementary schools, “though we know we might be losing enrollment over time, and the programs we offer may not be as robust,” Miller said; and 3) Combining the middle school and high school into one building.
“You can’t have small schools and low operating costs, and you can’t have robust programs and small schools. You can pick two,” Miller said.
It’s up to the community, through the survey, and ultimately the school board, to decide which road is taken.
Miles Tuttle, the district’s executive director of technology and operations, summed it up this way: “We are looking at two different factors — lower birth rates and secondary students leaving — that are out of our control. Maybe there are some things within our realm of control that we can do.”
“We just want to start the conversation,” Miller said.
“... I hope the survey shows us a glimmer of what the community wants.”
She urged those who complete the survey to “keep the children at the center of your thought process.”
For those who want to make a difference in WPSD’s future, this survey is a launching point.
