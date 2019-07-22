Asher Camire, the country's youngest journeyman blacksmith at 13, will be demonstrating his craft at Woodland Park Farmers Market on Friday, July 26.
He will be making a coal-fired dagger as one of the market's "Young Entrepreneurs."
Camire has been blacksmithing for six nearly half his life. When he was 7, he watched a blacksmith work at a Denver fair and was entranced. He has been taking classes ever since and passed the test for a diploma several years ago as the youngest blacksmith in the United States.
According to a 2018 article by The Gazette, the home-schooled boy spends an hour or two daily laboring on his business, The Echo of the Anvil, in AJ's Blacksmithing Shop. He built the shop when he was 9 using leftover materials from Ahavah Farm, his family's organic, sustainable and biodynamic farm in Peyton.
The Woodland Park Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday, June through September, in Memorial Park, 117 Center St., Woodland Park (80863). See the market's Facebook page for more information.