Two Woodland Park Wrestling Club members placed at the recent Peak 2 Peak State Tournament at the Denver Convention Center March 2-3.
Tristan Talbot, a 110-pound seventh grader at Woodland Park Middle School, and Aidan Hood, a 140-pound sixth grader at the school, each took second place in the their weight divisions.
The boys won their medals in the rookie division after losing early and working their way all the way back to the medal round through wrestle-backs. They wrestle folk style.
“Tristan and Aidan worked very hard, and I’m proud of them,” said Woodland Park Wrestling Club (WPWC) coach Dustin Rodriguez.
Eight boys and girls — Talbot, Hood, Liam Downes, Tyler Status, Hunter Status, Trinity Diamond, Susie Elderbaum and Cierra Elderbaum — represented WPWC in the tournament.
WPWC is in its second year as an organization. Rodriguez started the club after previously working with Woodland Park High School head coach Keith Sieracki’s Mat Masters. Rodriguez is also the head coach of the Woodland Park Middle School team.
“We have 20 kids in our club,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a good group of kids.”
WPWC concludes its season with the Mile High National in Denver this weekend, and a tournament in Farmington, N.M., in April.
Rodriguez’s middle school wrestling team is also winding down its season. The league tournament was last weekend. Regionals are March 23 in La Junta, and the state tournament is March 29-30 at the Denver Coliseum.