The mom wanted to speak with her son, who appeared wearing plaid pants and a budding beard. There was a sense of an issue between the mother and son, which the mom acknowledged was about drugs. The son had died from an overdose.
The son had a hard time with his mother when on earth and told her he was, “Doing the best I can to understand you, Mom.” He showed he was learning about his part in the problem with his mom and overcoming it. “I’m growing and changing. This is a beautiful place to learn.” He showed while on earth he was involved with a gang of people doing drugs. The mother told me they were all dead, except for one person.
The mother wanted to know if the hardest of her daughter’s struggles were over. The son let me know his sister was also involved with drugs. The mother was concerned for her three grandchildren. The son told her the daughter needed to go to rehab, but it had to be her idea. He told the mom she had to let her go, to stop rescuing her. It will hurt you to do so, but, “I needed this also,” he said. He told her the grandchildren will follow the way of their mother if she isn’t rehabilitated.
He said his sister would flounder, but rescuing her won’t work.
You may have a plan but it isn’t the divine plan. You have to trust Source. And she felt the love he sent.
