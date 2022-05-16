Young people are moving out of Teller County and older people are staying put, a state demographer says.
The largest share of future growth in the county is the 65 and up age group. At the same time, the number of 85-year-olds is increasing.
“Aging impacts everything — the economy and where people want to live, what they buy, whether they’re in the labor force or not,” said Nancy Gedeon, a demographer with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
Speaking to a small group of business owners and nonprofit leaders last month in Woodland Park, Gedeon captured the attention of her audience with statistics determined by the U.S. Census from 2010 to 2020.
“The census is the foundation of all of our work,” she said.The latest census revealed that Colorado had gained 744,000 residents and an eighth Congressional seat. In Teller County, the numbers tell a story: Of the residents, the labor force, retirees and tourists — things that make the county tick. Tourism leads all other factors when it comes to bringing outside money into the county, while retirees come in second.
“Social Security and other retirement savings are outside money fueling the economy in Teller,” Gedeon said.
In a county with 7,147 jobs, just 53.1% are held by residents; however, those who commute to work are the third-highest economic driver.
“They earn money outside the county but bring that money home to spend here,” Gedeon said.
Teller’s economy gets a boost, too, from transfer payments such as Medicaid, unemployment insurance and disability checks from one entity to another. Other economic drivers include government employers such as the Forest Service, both state and federal, along with education and health, particularly UCHealth, along with paychecks earned in construction, professional services, businesses and finance.
But talk to anybody anywhere in Colorado and the subject of housing is bound to come up. In Teller County, the housing issue is brutal.
“Colorado has the fifth highest median home value and the 12th highest median household income,” Gedeon said. “We are going to see housing prices become a deterrent for people moving to Colorado.”
From the audience, Lisa Noble, senior advocate for the Community of Caring, a nonprofit based in Cripple Creek, highlighted the problem of housing in southern Teller County.
“There is no housing in Cripple Creek,” Noble said, citing an example of a buyer paying $50,000 over asking price for a second home, sight unseen.
Gedeon agreed, citing a decrease in the rate of vacancies, leading to a reduction in housing inventory. “It’s second homes, it’s Airbnbs, houses that aren’t occupied year around,” she said.
To that age-old question of what people do and where they do it to earn paychecks, Gedeon provided the information about what goes on in Teller County.Just over 22% of the local labor force commutes in from neighboring El Paso County. Nearly 8% of the 7,147 jobs in Teller County are filled by people who drive in from Park and Fremont counties, 7.5% of the jobs are held by people from the Metro Denver area and 9.2% are accomplished by residents of other counties.
From the audience, Shannon Andersen asked about the effect of the legalization of marijuana as it relates to in-migration. “If there were jobs, we would expect people would come to fulfill those jobs but that’s not the only reason people move. It’s lifestyle choices, family, friends, things like that,” she said. “So, it’s hard to track a real hard number on how many came to the state simply because of the legalization of cannabis.”
Gedeon emphasized the correlation between job growth and net migration. “Colorado has a lower unemployment rate than the rest of the country,” she said. “After the pandemic we are still gaining population. From 2030 to 2050 we’re expecting slightly lower job growth, and thus, slower net migration.”
Gedeon’s presentation is part of the Teller County Assessor Listens series hosted by the county’s assessor, Colt Simmons.