Ryan Spilborghs, a former seven-year major league veteran as a player with the Colorado Rockies and current team TV analyst, will speak to the Woodland Park and Cripple Creek-Victor baseball teams on Feb. 15.
Spilborghs, who hit .272 in his Rockies career from 2005-11, will address the teams at Woodland Park High School. Woodland Park baseball coach Neil Levy organized the event.
“We’ve already had a (Panthers) jersey made for him with his name and number on the back,” Levy said. “We’ve been talking for a couple of months and we’re thrilled he’s willing to come and talk with our kids and share his insight.”
Spilborghs, who also played parts of five seasons for the then-Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox, was the Rockies’ seventh-round draft pick in 2002 out of the University of California at Santa Barbara.
“He wasn’t the best athlete. He wasn’t the best player. He just worked hard and did the right thing,” Levy said. “He has a lot of gratitude for the game and for the people who helped work with him.
“Hopefully our boys will pay attention to what he has to say and realize that if they do some of those same things they can be successful at whatever they do.”
Spilborghs joined the Rockies’ broadcasting team on Root Sports Rocky Mountain (now AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain) in 2014, two years after he retired as a player (he played in the minors in 2012). He helped the Rockies to the National League Championship in 2007 and played in all four games of that year’s World Series against the Boston Red Sox.
On Feb. 16, the day after he visits Woodland Park, Spilborghs will be the featured guest at the annual Help The Needy Sweetheart Ball.
Spilborghs is not the only high-level sports personality Levy is working with to address his team this season. On March 15, he said it is likely that Tony Dungy and James Brown will speak at Woodland Park High School while taking a break from the Charis Bible College Men’s Advance. Dungy is a former NFL player and coach and current television analyst for NBC, while Brown is the host of The NFL Today on CBS.
“Both of those guys are quality guys, Levy said. “We’re excited to get them here.”
Levy added that he is working with Charis founder Andrew Wommack to get Dungy and Brown to Woodland Park High School.
“It will be a nice event for our community,” Levy said.
Also in March, Levy will take his baseball team to a tournament in Phoenix. While there, they will play four games, and also attend an NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Phoenix Coyotes, as well as a spring-training baseball game.