People see birds all the time, but the one they notice the most tends to be the symbol of our country, the majestic bald eagle. They are uncommon year round in Teller County. Many balds that breed north of Colorado winter here, especially along base of the Front Range. As these birds start to move north in early spring, additional eagles may wing through our area. There are some breeding pairs locally as well. From spring through fall some of the best places nearby to view bald eagles include Cheesman Reservoir and Crystal and Catamount Reservoirs. Also look along the South Platte River near Lake George, where I recently saw a pair of adults on Feb. 22.

Eagles are in the hawk group and have long, broad and rounded wings that catch updrafts and allow them to soar effortlessly. Daytime hunting is their preference and they have very keen vision and hearing. Hawks will also use a perch and wait hunting style, their large bodies visible from a distance. They have large hooked beaks and sharp talons for capturing live prey and are also professional scavengers. Other hawks you are likely to see in Teller County include golden eagle, osprey, red-tailed hawk, northern goshawk and Cooper's and sharp-shinned hawks. Less common hawks that are also possible include northern harrier and Swainson's and rough-legged hawks.

The large bald eagle stands at about 2.5 feet tall with a wingspan of about 6.5 feet. The adult is unmistakable, with its prominent white head and tail contrasting its stout dark brown body. Also note the thick yellow beak (the adult golden eagle has a dark beak). The sexes appear similar but females are larger. Like many hawks, it takes many years for eagles to reach adult plumage, so identification of immatures is more challenging. Both immature balds and goldens have dark brown bodies and dark beaks, but note that the bald has variable white mottling throughout the body that can include the head. On the immature golden, white markings are restricted to the base of the tail and the wings. The flight profile of eagles is relatively flat, and they mostly glide while flying with intermittent leisurely wingbeats.

Since a staple of their diet is fish, bald eagles tend to be found near water like at lakes, rivers and marshes. Sometimes they will hunt for small mammals in grasslands, but will also range over other habitats as well. Other food items include birds and at times other vertebrates, and they often scavenge on carrion. The screechy chirp-like calls of bald eagles are atypical, they just don't seem to match with this tough-looking species.

Decades ago I took a road trip to Lake Ogallala below Lake McConaughy in Nebraska. It was migration season and unique weather conditions created an opportune eagle viewing scenario. All the water in the lake was frozen except for a relatively small area of open water. Hundreds of hungry bald eagles were gathering around the open water, at times becoming airborne in impressive large flocks. Another memorable experience was along Homer Spit in Alaska where during summer one can literally expect a bald eagle to fly by every five or ten minutes. Do you remember when you saw your first bald?

Notable reports in February from the Woodland Park Yard Area:

White-breasted nuthatch- a couple sightings

Mountain chickadee- singing on Feb. 27

Dark-eyed junco- singing on Feb. 1, subspecies: Pink-sided- a few around most of the time, White-winged and Slate-colored- small flocks around most of the time, Oregon- a few sightings

Cassin's finch- a few around some of the time

Red crossbill- one or two around some of the time, flock of 12 on Feb. 8

Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.