A Monday morning yoga hike under crystal blue Colorado skies is a relaxing precursor to a busy week or a way to regenerate following challenging weekend activities.
The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument on Teller 1, located just outside of Florissant, offers weekly Yoga Hikes with a certified yoga instructor included in the park’s modest entrance fee.
On July 22, a group of approximately 30 yoga-hiking devotees, many of whom are regulars, trekked along the park’s Ponderosa Trail equipped with water bottles, light jackets and walking shoes.
An ancient discipline originating in India, yoga is a spiritual, mental and physical practice that incorporates breathing, exercise and meditation techniques through the movement from one posture (asana) to another.
Yoga is the Sanskrit word for union, defined as “the cessation of the modification of the mind,” as described by Patanjali, a pioneer of classical yoga.
The approximate 90-minute, one-mile hike is geared for beginner to intermediate yoga enthusiasts and interspersed with standing yoga poses and stretching.
Some of the poses release energy from the body, a positive way to give back to the earth or to release the body of negativity from the stresses and cares of everyday living. Other poses receive energy from the earth and atmosphere, a way to regenerate and refresh the body, mind and spirit. The participants walked energetically up the Ponderosa Loop, a half-mile trail that originates behind the exhibit center and follows a path through ponderosa pines, aspen, Douglas firs and spruce trees.
Yoga instructor Perri Parkman paused at an open, grassy meadow filled with bluebells, columbines, yellow buttercups and red Indian paintbrush in bloom. She guided the group into the “warrior” pose, with feet planted firmly on the dampened ground, arms raised and then opening to raise head and chest toward the sky.
“Stay strong and grounded. Open your heart up to the sky,” said Parkman as the group quietly responded amidst the backdrop of wind whispering through alpine grasses and trees, chirping birds, a woodpecker’s tapping and Stellar bluejays calling across the meadow.
She then coached the group to inhale, bend and stretch to the ground, then exhale.
“Play with the grass. Touch the ground,” Parkman encouraged.
The poses and stretches continued under Parkman’s tutelage until a short break.
“I really feel the energy flowing all through my body,” a participant said.
The distant laughter of children playing picked up from a distance.
“Listen to the music of children’s laughter, the birds singing. When I listen to the birds sing, my heart sings,” said Parkman.
Parkman believes the practice of yoga is “life-affirming” and that the yoga hikes encourage individuals to enlarge their space and maintain a positive attitude.
Friends Patti Moore and Caroline Pile have been participating in the Monday morning yoga hikes since they were introduced by a park ranger in 2015.
“It’s both exhilarating and relaxing at the same time. A great way to start out the week or recover from the weekend. Takes care of sore muscles,” Moore said.
“It’s a great place to meet friends and I love being outdoors,” Pile said.
A certified yoga instructor, Parkman has worked in the fitness industry for over 30 years. She holds multiple teaching certificates including Kickboxing, Pilates, Yoga and Wellness coaching. She believes there is a link between staying fit and being well.
Yoga Hikes are held every Monday from 9:15 — 10:30 a.m. throughout the summer and continue until the end of September. Meet at the visitor center. Call 748-3253 for more information.
After the yoga hikes, participants are encouraged to hike amongst the park’s 15 miles of trails and check out exhibits at the Visitor Center.
Youth ages 15 and under may enter the park for free and for those who hold yearly park passes ($35), the hike and all park activities are included.
Should there be inclement weather, a yoga class is held in the yurt building located near the parking lot.