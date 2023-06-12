A six-month free virtual membership to the YMCA can potentially open the door to a healthier lifestyle for residents of Park and Teller counties. Beginning from the sign-up date, the six-month clock starts running.

Funded by a $150,000 grant from Colorado Community Health Alliance, the goal is to attract 1,000 memberships from Teller and 300 from Park. To date, 450 residents of Teller have signed up.

“The goal is to create equity and opportunities for folks to be healthier,” said Chris Sanders, executive director of Healthy Living Association for the YMCA.

After the online registration, participants have a variety of programs from which to select: boomer boot camp, muscle pump, nutritional recipes, exercise and water-safety classes, Y Box, yoga, meditation, silver circuit and cardio dance, for instance.

The virtual membership is ideal for people with mobility or transportation issues, or who are hesitant about starting an exercise/healthy living routine.

“The programs have science behind them,” said Mark Platten, Teller County’s Colorado State University Extension Director. “We are partners. We’ll do anything we can to help community members get an edge on health and wellbeing.”

For kids and adults facing mental health challenges, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, exercise can offer a relief, Platten said. “So, this is good timing for the virtual membership.”

For areas with spotty Internet reception, the two are working to find venues in Teller County where people can exercise together, perhaps a church or other facilities.

“We want to make sure we are creating equity, that people have access to this program,” Sanders said. “If they’re curious about physical activity or what a healthy lifestyle would look like, or if they just want to have something for kids.”

The membership, titled YMCA 360, includes an in-person program in the Colorado Springs facilities for cancer survivors, or those recently diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s a 12-week program where survivors can learn about physical activities and build a sense of community,” Sanders said.

The virtual program offers on-demand and live-streaming content available online, accessed from cellphone, computer, or select smart TVs.

Information and registration are at: YMCA360.org and ppymca.org/virtual.