A six-month free virtual membership to the YMCA can potentially open the door to a healthier lifestyle for residents of Park and Teller counties. Beginning from the sign-up date, the six-month clock starts running.

Funded by a $150,000 grant from Colorado Community Health Alliance, the goal is to attract 1,000 memberships from Teller and 300 from Park. To date, 450 residents of Teller have signed up.

โ€œThe goal is to create equity and opportunities for folks to be healthier,โ€ said Chris Sanders, executive director of Healthy Living Association for the YMCA.

After the online registration, participants have a variety of programs from which to select: boomer boot camp, muscle pump, nutritional recipes, exercise and water-safety classes, Y Box, yoga, meditation, silver circuit and cardio dance, for instance.

The virtual membership is ideal for people with mobility or transportation issues, or who are hesitant about starting an exercise/healthy living routine.

โ€œThe programs have science behind them,โ€ said Mark Platten, Teller Countyโ€™s Colorado State University Extension Director. โ€œWe are partners. Weโ€™ll do anything we can to help community members get an edge on health and wellbeing.โ€

For kids and adults facing mental health challenges, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, exercise can offer a relief, Platten said. โ€œSo, this is good timing for the virtual membership.โ€

For areas with spotty Internet reception, the two are working to find venues in Teller County where people can exercise together, perhaps a church or other facilities.

โ€œWe want to make sure we are creating equity, that people have access to this program,โ€ Sanders said. โ€œIf theyโ€™re curious about physical activity or what a healthy lifestyle would look like, or if they just want to have something for kids.โ€

The membership, titled YMCA 360, includes an in-person program in the Colorado Springs facilities for cancer survivors, or those recently diagnosed with the disease.

โ€œItโ€™s a 12-week program where survivors can learn about physical activities and build a sense of community,โ€ Sanders said.

The virtual program offers on-demand and live-streaming content available online, accessed from cellphone, computer, or select smart TVs.

Information and registration are at: YMCA360.org and ppymca.org/virtual.