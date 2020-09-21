It has long been a Thanksgiving morning tradition with thousands of Turkey Trot 5K families and runners heading out together before the big meal. Last year, there were 4,270 early-rising runners.
But as the 2020 race shirts declare, "Oh My Gobble, What a Year,” the run is going virtual. After they’ve registered, people can run on their own whenever and wherever they want in El Paso and Teller counties.
This is the signature benefit for YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, and runners and walkers can designate where registration fees will go: seniors, child care or health and wellness for all ages.
This has been an especially difficult year and the money raised will all go back into the community, said YMCA President and CEO Boyd Williams.
Registration through Oct. 25 is $30 per person and $5 for the dogs, who get bandanas. Prices increase to $35 on Oct. 26 and $40 on Nov. 23.
Registration for kids ages 10 and under, little Turkey Trotters, is $10, and they get a shirt, too.
It’s OK to run up and down the driveway and around the yard.
