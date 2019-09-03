PROPERTY TAX DROP AWAITS WOODLAND RESIDENTS
Taxpayers residing within the town limits of Woodland Park will receive a 7.09-mill reduction in 1969 tax assessments as a result of actions by the Town Council and Sanitation District Board of Directors. The Town Council has adopted a 1970 operating budget calling for a 6-mill decrease, while the Sanitation District Board will operate on a new budget allowing a 1.09-mill levy. Despite the levy assessment drops, 1970 operating budgets for both municipal government units will be increased.
RETAIL SALES CLIMB 44.7% OVER A YEAR AGO
Retail sales in Woodland Park during the second quarter of this year climbed an impressive 44.7% for one of the highest percentage gains in Colorado. Overall Teller County sales were up 32.4%, third-highest increase among the state’s 63 counties.
MINING GROUP GIVES
UP CLAIMS
A firm which two years ago announced plans for a limestone and gravel mining operation along U.S. Highway 24 southeast of Woodland Park has now relinquished all rights to the property to the U.S. government. Legality of the controversial mining claims by Empirical Placers, along with the second group, Avenger Lodes, were challenged by the U.S. Forest Service in 1968. Attorney Don Sherwood of Empirical Placers gave the following statement at the pre-hearing: “The Empirical claimants realize the effect on scenic beauty and the emotional impact to the community that would result in mining in Ute Pass. The claimants don’t want to create a bad image or bad public relations. They want to be good neighbors and be on good terms with the public.” Twenty-five lode claims were filed in 1967 under the name of Avenger Lodes. The Avenger Lode claims are still valid. The Forest Service is contesting the company’s right to mine in the area. Involved in the contest is the area adjacent to the northeast side of U.S. Highway 24 between Cascade and the Paradise Guest Ranch.
WEATHER
We have thought for the past couple weeks a definite tinge of fall was in the early morning air. And now the smack of leather pads on the football field has convinced us the new season is at hand. Temperature readings have also begun to make a slight dip.
LITTLE PEARLS
Remember, “A man is only as big as the things that annoy him.”
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
If money doesn’t grow on trees, why do some banks have branches?
- Compiled by Suzanne Core