2,000 EXPECTED FOR BLIND CENTER DEDICATION
The Center for the Visually Handicapped is located four miles north of Woodland Park on Colorado Highway 67. Sunday’s formal activities will begin at 10:30 a.m., with an open-air church service on the center grounds. The service will be conducted by the Denver Lions Club. Two social gatherings are planned Saturday, including an afternoon trip to the U.S. Air Force Academy-University of Wyoming football game and an evening gathering at the Pain Pony Country Club. The center is a continuation of work by Lions in the field of sight conservation. Seven-thousand members in 170 clubs in Colorado have set a goal of $10 per member per year for three years to finance the new facility.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
WEATHER
Frost on the vines has become an almost daily occurrence in the region’s low-lying and protected areas. And Tuesday, the first official day of the new fall season, also brought the lowest temperature reading since last spring, a nippy 35. The cooler temperatures, however, are performing a vital function in bringing about the annual spectacle of aspen gold. Hillsides throughout the region are rapidly changing from a deep green to a brilliant gold.
SEND ‘EM TO SCHOOL (EDITORIAL)
Monetary aid to local districts for 1970 will be based entirely on average daily attendance during the four weeks beginning Sept. 29. State aid in previous years has been returned to local districts on an enrollment ratio. The new average daily attendance requirement is computed by simple mathematics and does not represent the district’s total enrollment. Under the former system, Woodland Park School District Re-2 realized $164,874 in state assistance for 1969. Estimated receipts for 1970, providing daily attendance maintains a peak level, will be $246,515.65. Parents must remember a predetermined number of dollars are required annually for school district operations. The funds are obtained from a variety of sources, including state aid. When one source falls short of expectations, another source must be increased to provide the necessary combined total. And the pocketbook most likely to feel the pinch is that of the local taxpayer. So, parents of school-age children, please take notice and send ‘em to school.
LITTLE PEARLS
- Compiled by Suzanne Core