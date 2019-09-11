CAPACITY CROWD EXPECTED
AT HIGHWAY 24 HEARING
A capacity crowd is expected this afternoon for a Colorado Division of Highways public hearing to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 24 between Cascade and Woodland Park. The hearing will begin at 2 p.m. at the Green Mountain Falls Community Building. Widening of the eight-mile highway distance to four lanes has been declared a priority project of the state division, and is scheduled to begin after next July 1. Purpose of the hearing will be for a public presentation of a proposed route location. The proposed route will extend northwesterly from Cascade along the present two-lane highway. Alternate routes have been considered, and will be discussed at the hearing.
CABLE TV COMPANY
SEEKS LICENSE
A request for an application for a license to construct, operate and maintain a cable television system in Woodland Park has been filed with the Town Council. The request ws submitted by Hometown TV Cable Co., at the council’s regular meeting last Thursday. A letter from Glenn R. Jones, president of the firm, asked that time be provided at the council’s Oct. 2 meeting to make formal application for the license. The Oct. 2 request was approved by council members.
LITTLE PEARLS
We are so involved with time in this plane of living that we are afraid to take time to do what we really want to do. Time is only a dimension of this realm and we use it to limit ourselves. We feel there is only so much time and we must use it “wisely,” especially to make money and to impress our fellow man. But really there is no limit to time. So, we need not hurry. We can take time for quiet meditation. We can relax. We can breathe. Great things are more apt to be accomplished if we forget about time and cease all hustle and bustle and let ourselves grow and become capable of great things.
WEATHER
Thermometers in the Upper Ute Pass Region dipped to their lowest level since last June Wednesday, bringing more evidence of the approaching fall season. Daytime highs, with the exception of Saturday, also remained considerably below past weeks.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core