FEDERAL CUTBACK EFFECT ON HIGHWAY 24 PROJECT UNKNOWN
The effect of a recently announced cutback in federal spending on a proposed improvement project for U.S. Highway 24 between Cascade and Woodland Park is still not known, according to Colorado Division of Highways District Engineer H.W. Harris of Pueblo. Harris said funds are presently available to continue preliminary planning of the four-lane project and to purchase right-of-way. He added, however, that funds for construction have not yet been made available and will perhaps be effected [sic] by the federal spending slowdown.
MANITOU BY-PASS OPENING OCT. 15
Final portions of the new U.S. Highway 24 Manitou Springs By-Pass will be opened for public travel about Oct. 15, according to District Engineer H.W. Harris. The two additional portions of the new high-speed by-pass were originally scheduled for completion prior to the Labor Day holiday observance earlier this month. Construction strikes in recent weeks, however, have slowed the progress.
WEATHER
Pikes Peak, well qualified as the indicator of things to come in Upper Ute Pass weather offerings, is wearing its first snowcap of the late 1969 summer season. The majestic peak collected its first snowy decoration Saturday afternoon, and topped it off again Sunday and Monday.
DECKERS AREA LADIES PLAN COMMUNITY EVENT
Mrs. C.E. Childs was hostess Sept. 10 to the recently organized D.O.T.T.S. Community Club of the Deckers area, with 13 ladies attending the potluck luncheon. Plans were formulated to conduct a community flea market and rummage sale to coincide with the annual outings to view golden aspen trees Sept. 27 and 28. The ladies will serve chili, hot dogs, coffee and homebaked goods. A sale last spring, also sponsored by the D.O.T.T.S., netted $360 for the benefit of the Trumbull Volunteer Fire Dept. The event will be held at Palmer’s Playground, the KOA Kampground site two and one-half miles south of Deckers.
FROM THE FOX'S CORNER
Fall color tours will be a chief conversation topic this weekend as scores of families attempt to seek out the most photographic spots. Although the color is not expected to reach its peak until next weekend, many scenic aspen patches now provide excellent viewing from the numerous paved and gravel roads throughout Teller County. For those who choose to take to rougher ground, the Two Mile High Club of Cripple Creek will launch its seventh annual free Aspen-Ghost Town Jeep Tours Saturday and Sunday.
—Compiled by Suzanne Core