TAX ASSESSOR URGES PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
“Don’t wait until you get the tax bill,” is the current advice of Teller County Assessor Alfred Orr. “If you wait until you get the tax bill, either in a property tax bill from your county officials or at the retail counter when you discover another penny added to your local sales tax rate, your reaction will have no effect on the size of the bill,” Orr explains. “The time to get involved in setting tax bills is now. The time to get involved is when the local and state budgets are being assembled and when hard decisions are being made about what scope and level of public services are to be provided next year. That time is during the budget making period — that time is now!”
WEATHER
Even when they’re predicted, first snowfalls of the season catch the majority of us off guard. Such was the case last weekend when Mother Nature introduced her upcoming winter offerings with 16 inches of white fluff.
JUST BETWEEN US
OK, Ralph Nader, this time you’ve really hacked me off! I mean I never said, “boo,” did I, when you started poking about in the auto industry? (Unsafe At Any Speed). And not only that, but when you blew the lid off those insipid jars of baby food I sat back and applauded vigorously. (Purity in food). But this time, my friend, I think that you’ve gone too far and in view of your recent disparaging remarks about the hot dog I find that I have to take umbrage. The first thing you need to know is that in this country the hot dog is not just another means of filling up the stomach but has become an Institution as sacred as Christmas. Where else can a mother turn, I ask you, to fill out her weekly menus so well and so economically? What is a carnival without them? We’ve known all along they weren’t stuffed with chopped sirloin. What do you think mustard is for?
So yes, Ralph Nader, the hot dog still lives in America today — no thanks to you. It’s still being chopped up in beans, tucked into picnic baskets, wrapped with bacon and broiled, fried, barbecued and smothered with cole slaw and will continue to be, long after you and I have passed to our dubious rewards. You will never kill the hot dog, Ralph Nader, for even though it is still too short for the bun I tell you again that it lives and breathes and has its meaning deep in that place where traditions NEVER die — the great, throbbing American heart.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core