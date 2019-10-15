OCTOBER SNOWFALL ALREADY AT 46”
Three October storms have already dumped 46 inches of snow on the Woodland Park area to set a record pace in statistics. Courier weather records show October 1967 produced only 17 inches for the entire month, while October of last year brought only nine inches. The snow accumulation for the first half of this month has also surpassed the total for any single month since The Courier began compiling weather statistics in late November 1966. The previous high months were April 1967 and November 1968, each with 29 and one-half inches.
WEATHER
Even the hunters are crying a bit, if you can imagine that! Although the orange-vested men are usually hoping for snow, they mostly agree this year has brought too much of a good thing. “Tracking the game will be easy, if you can walk through the stuff,” one would-be hunter quipped.
FARMING INCOME SHOWS TELLER RISE
Although farming has not been the most profitable of occupations during the past five years, it has been more so in Teller County than in many sections of this country. Local farmers made bigger gains during that period, from the standpoint of gross receipts for their products, than the average, according to a nationwide survey released by the Standard Rate and Data Service. They were able to increase their yield from livestock and poultry and to produce larger crops, even though they had a smaller amount of land available to them, because of government acreage control programs. The rise, which amounted to 50%, was greater than was chalked up in many farm areas. The average rise, in the United States, was 23%. In the mountain states it was 28%. Offsetting the rise in gross income in the last five years was the sharp increase in taxes, wages, fuel, feed and other production costs.
POTPOURRI
Following is a recipe submitted by Geraldine Shoemaker of Divide. Preserving Children: 1 large grassy field; 6 children, all sizes; 3 small dogs (rat terriers preferred); deep blue sky; narrow strip of brook (pebbly if possible); hot sun; flowers. Mix the children with the dogs and empty into the field, stirring continuously. Sprinkle the field with flowers. Pour brook gently over the pebbles. Cover all with deep blue sky and bake in hot sun. When children are well browned, they may be removed. Will be found right and ready for setting away to cool in the bathtub.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core