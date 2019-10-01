FOSSIL BEDS TO ATTRACT ESTIMATED 3,000 VISITORS PER DAY
Plans to host 3,000 visitors per day are being included in the development of the new 6,000-acre Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in northwestern Teller County, according to Supt. Theodore R. Thompson. The estimate would account for nearly 300,000 visitors during a summer season, but, according to Thompson, “The estimate may already be too low.” A privately operated attraction in the new monument area has averaged about 26,000 visitors per year, he said. He said such isolated attractions as Dinosaur National Monument on the Colorado-Utah border are presently attracting an average of over 300,000 persons per year. Thompson said land acquisition, the first step in monument development, has already begun at Florissant with the filing of a “declaration of taking” in U.S. District Court in Denver for 1,725 acres. Thompson, who described the fossil beds as “another tie with the past,” said the state of preservation of the untold millions of fossils is unequalled anywhere in the world.
JUST BETWEEN US
I knew that if the manufacturers of women’s undergarments really put their minds to it they would eventually come up with some fresh monstrosity of apparel to fob off on the poor hapless woman. It hasn’t been enough that for centuries they have crammed our flesh into underpinnings as unyielding as a steel pipe. They needed yet another turn of the screw, one more application of the rack to bring us humbly to our knees. The invention of pantyhose just might do the trick.
WEATHER
We’re not sure what qualifies as a close shave in weather offerings, but for a time Tuesday afternoon this column thought a snow squall atop Pikes Peak was going to drift right down into our area. The heavy black cloud pulled back into the sky, however, leaving a thin white blanket from the famed peak’s summit down to about timberline.
AD
See the Magnificent Two Acre Leisure Mountain Homesites at La Montana Mesa – Recreation, Retirement, Investment. Fish, Hunt, Hike, Ride and Live. From $2,250, Bank Term Financing. Near New National Fossil Monument.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
“Fossils or A-Frames,” the story of Colorado’s newest and perhaps most controversial national monument, the feature article in the new fall issue of Colorado Magazine. The magazine also features a special section for big game hunters whose sights are set on the Oct. 18 season opening.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core