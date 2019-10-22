ZONING PROPOSAL NEARS ADOPTION
A proposed 20-year comprehensive plan for land use in Woodland Park has been submitted to the Town Council by the Woodland Park Planning Commission. The proposal includes a suggested zoning ordinance and a subdivision regulation ordinance. The town presently has no zoning regulations. “The comprehensive plan anticipates how land should be used in Woodland Park for the next 20 years,” state a summary analysis. The report discusses the history of the local economy, trends in population, ways in which land has been used, the public facilities that have been built, and public financial history. On the basis of this information about the past, the report goes on to project what the town will be like in the future — what will be needed and what financial means are available to pay for those needs.
1% SALES TAX WILL
BE PROPOSED
A proposed 1% sales tax, to become effective July 1, has been recommended to the Woodland Park Town Council for presentation to the town’s voters in April. Councilman James Wolff, chairman of a three-man sales tax study committee, told the council Thursday the committee unanimously recommends a municipal sales tax parallel to the present state sales tax with all inclusions and exclusions. A further committee recommendation is to utilize 60% of municipal sales tax revenues for capital improvements and the remaining 40% to reduce the municipal property tax mill levy assessment.
WEATHER
Warm temperatures of the past week have reduced earlier heavy snowfalls to trickling streams of water on most exposed areas in the Upper Ute Pass Region.
MANITOU BYPASS WILL OPEN TODAY
Formal ribbon cutting ceremonies at 11 a.m. will mark the opening of the final portion of the Manitou Springs Bypass route of U.S. Highway 24. The two miles of four-lane freeway lie between Rainbow Falls Bridge on the west and Manitou Avenue on the east.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
Win as if you were used to it. Lose as if you enjoyed it for a change.
Calvin Coolidge once said that if you don’t say anything, you won’t be called upon to repeat it.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core