CHAMBER ADOPTS BUDGET
The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Tuesday adopted a 1970 operating budget of $2,420. The major item in the new budget will be a $624 salary for the three-month hostess at the chamber’s Visitors Information Center.
WEATHER
October 1969, already entrenched as a recordholder for the most snow in a single month, gained an even firmer grip on that distinction Wednesday. Six inches of new white fluff greeted Upper Ute Pass residents when they awakened yesterday, and prospects of an additional accumulation appeared high.
EDITORIAL
[Quoting a Gunnison newspaper] “Judge Conour ordered the Board of County Commissioners to redistrict the county to provide equality of population in each of the three commissioner districts. The judge also reprimanded the commissioners, saying ‘it is apparent that the Board has stubbornly refused to redistrict the county through failure to act, although efforts to redistrict have been initiated by the county citizens as far back as 1954. … It is a matter of common knowledge, even a matter of national concern, that there have been great shifts in population throughout the nation and migrations from the rural areas to the urban areas contributing to severe and continuing municipal illnesses throughout the nation’.” The Courier, which has in the past year called for a Teller County commissioner redistricting program, feels the above article shows an interesting parallel. Based upon registration figures not yet a year old, Teller County Commissioner District No. 1 accounts for 62% of the total, District No. 2 can claim only 24% and District No. 3 holds just 14%. And Teller County records further reveal not a single redistricting since the county was created in April 1899.
LITTLE PEARLS
It is so easy to take things for granted. There are probably a hundred little things we use daily for which we never stop to be appreciative or to be grateful. Like scissors, pins, paper clips, rubber bands, matches, rules, doorknobs — just to name a few. And why is it important to take time to feel thankfulness for these little items? Because every bit of gratitude we feel makes a more expansive person of us, making way for more and greater blessings to come our way. We should be thankful for everything good in our lives. Like someone said, “Gratitude is the key which opens the door to abundance.”
- Compiled by Suzanne Core