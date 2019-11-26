WOODLAND COUNCIL SEEKS COUNTY REDISTRICTING
A formal resolution asking the Teller County Board of Commissioners to make an immediate effort to redistrict the county’s three commissioner districts was unanimously approved by the Woodland Park Town Council last Thursday. The resolution asks “that the Board of County Commissioners use the considerable amount of information available to them and proceed with dispatch to redistrict Teller County, and that, the commissioners give to Teller County residents, prior to Jan. 1, 1970, real evidence of a concerted effort to redistrict in a manner that will more realistically divide the County into commissioner’s districts reasonably equal to population.” The resolution also notes current other registration figures of 866 in District No. 11, and 207 in District No. 3, and suggests a realignment of districts with the figures ranging from 478 to 464.
JUST BETWEEN US
When I was a child, oh way back in the days when whipped cream came out of cows instead of pressurized cans, Thanksgiving was still a pretty special day unto itself. Work was the order of the day in those times and as you went about your hurried errands there was a certain thankfulness even for work. Of course, we were taught differently then and being so instructed, that to labor was somehow to stay in step with God’s great plan, I think we accepted work more as an established tiding and it was not quite the dirty word it is today. But life was admittedly simpler in these last year years before the bomb, the assassinations and man’s great walk on the moon. And for some perverse reason, it seems like the closer we get to the stars the more difficult it is for our spirits to soar in thanksgiving. I hope that on Thursday each of us will find our own special moment to pause and feel truly grateful for the bounty and freedoms we enjoy in this the most wonderful of all countries. I guess you could call me old fashioned — or even superstitious — for I have always club to the notion that a thing which goes unappreciated is eventually lost.
WEATHER
Prospects for a clear and comfortable Thanksgiving holiday appeared high this week. The past week, with one minor exception Saturday night, also followed that weather pattern.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
Sending a youngster through college today is very educational. It teaches his parents how to do without a lot of things.
— Compiled by Suzanne Core