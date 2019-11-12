COMMISSIONERS TO SEEK SIX HIGHWAY PROJECTS
Six requests for improving and extending the state highway system in and approaching Teller County will be presented to the Colorado State Highway Commission Nov. 17 in Denver. Priority request of the commissioners will be “that the improving and continuation of Highway No. 24 to four lanes from Cascade through Teller County be completed as soon as possible in order to adequately handle the heavy traffic traveling this area.” The county’s second request will be for “state assistance in reestablishing an all-weather road from the Cripple Creek-Victor area to the south, connecting with Highway No. 50.” Pointed out in a subparagraph of the request will be that Boards of County Commissioners in both Teller and Fremont counties fully agree the Phantom Canyon Road, formerly a part of Colorado Highway No. 67, should be widened and improved and again become part of the state highway system.
WEATHER
Clock-like weekend storms took an unexpected absence last Saturday and Sunday, but metropolitan forecasters are predicting the region won’t be so fortunate this go-round. A new storm front reportedly carrying heavy moisture is due in the Upper Ute Pass area sometime Friday.
CATAMOUNT RANCH ACTIVITIES READIED
Winter recreational activities at the YMCA Catamount Ranch seven miles southwest of Woodland Park will be open to the public in the near future, when weather permits. Newest of the ranch attractions is a two and one-half mile snowmobile run, designed to provide enjoyment for both new and experienced snowmobile operators. Other activities include tobogganing and sledding, in addition to the indoor lodge facilities.
LITTLE PEARLS
Our creative power is unlimited. Yet most of us think in terms of what our IQ test said, and how much education we have. But these are limitations that only we place on ourselves. These limitations are manmade, not God made. God designed us as channels and a channel that is kept open at both ends and free of debris is not limited in the amount of good that can flow through it.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
Lots of people who aren’t being paid what they’re worth should be happy about it.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core