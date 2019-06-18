WOODLAND RETAIL SALES CLIMB 30.4%
Retail Sales in Woodland Park continued to show an increase during the first quarter of 1969, climbing 30.4% from the same three-month period of last year. The town’s total sales from January through March this year were listed at $541,000 by the University of Colorado Business Research Division. Retail sales for the same period a year ago were $415,000. The largest dollar volume increase came in food sales.
WEATHER
It’s almost like Ripley’s “Believe It Or Not,” but the sun was actually shining on the Upper Ute Pass Region Wednesday morning. Except for very brief appearances, it was the first time we had managed to get a good look at Ol’ Man Sol in 12 wet and dreary days.
FASHION SHOW IS SCHEDULED FRIDAY
A benefit western fashion show, presented by the Paint Pony Country Club and The Cowhand and sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled Friday evening at the country club’s facilities immediately north of Woodland Park.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Woodland Park had its wild and wooly side despite efforts to keep it tame. Where the post office now stands was the middle of the rodeo grounds … rodeos were not limited to the rodeo grounds. Most rodeos included horse races. One jockey, carried away by the excitement of the race, first crowned a horse alongside him with the handle of a lead-loaded quirt, then knocked the rider from the saddle. This reduced the competition and he won the race, but the populace was mad. Wisely, the offending rider kept right on going out the south gate of the rodeo grounds, with the town behind him … I believe the jockey later stood trial for his crime.
There were tales of bootlegging near Woodland Park, of stills on Bald Mountain that nobody had returned from alive. Shooting accidents were more heard of then than they are today, and some of them were said to have something to do with being caught in the wrong place at the right time. That part of the town’s woolly past may be better laid to rest.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
Organized confusion has been described for us as follows: “I know you believe you understand what you think I said, but I am not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant.”
- Compiled by Suzanne Core