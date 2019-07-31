END TO WOODLAND PARK WATER SEARCH IN SIGHT
The end to an intensive four-year search by Woodland Park municipal officials for an additional water supply source for the town is apparently in sight. Public Works Supervisor Glenn Bolsen and Water Commissioner Ralph Clifford announced this week a three-way preliminary agreement has been reached for a large amount of additional domestic water. Involved in the purchase and exchange agreement are the Cherokee Water District near Calhan, the Colorado Springs Public Utilities Board and the Town of Woodland Park. Bolsen said Tuesday the Woodland Park representatives have negotiated with the Cherokee Water District for the purchase of water on an escalating basis, to begin with a minimum of 50 acre feet per year and reaching a maximum of 500 acre feet per year. Bolsen explained the minimum amount of 50 acre feet is equivalent to 16,292,500 gallons. Total consumption of water by Woodland Park residents during 1968 was approximately 25 million gallons.
FLORISSANT BILL GAINS HOUSE STEP
Teller County came a step closer to becoming the home of a national monument Wednesday when the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Interior and Insular Affairs reported favorably on a bill calling for establishment of the proposed 6,000-acre Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.
TELLER FAIR OPENS FRIDAY
The 1969 Teller County Fair will open Friday with judging of exhibits at the new fairgrounds exhibit building immediately west of Cripple Creek. Livestock judging at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds barn will signal the official opening of the fair. Home economics, arts and crafts, floriculture, crops, garden and general exhibits must be in place before 12 noon Friday at the new exhibit building.
WEATHER
Although daily showers continue to fall on the Upper Pikes Peak Region, this column cannot yet quote actual measurements. Playful little fingers managed to fracture the sides of our rain gauge, and a newly ordered recorder has not yet arrived.
ARTIST DISPLAYS VALUABLE HEIRLOOM, ANTIQUE ITEMS
A valuable collection of family heirlooms and antique items has been placed on public display in Woodland Park by a new summer resident of the community. Owner of the wide assortment of items is Mrs. Mercedes McDonald, treasurer of the Security Art Group and one of 23 artists who have opened the Art Mart in Woodland Park. Mrs. McDonald’s winter home is in Security. Oldest of the heirlooms is a Bible published in 1551.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core