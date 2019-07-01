ST. NUMBER ASSIGNMENTS COMPLETED
An extensive project to assign street numbers to all homes and lots within the corporate limits of Woodland Park was completed this week when residents received notice of their designated number and street address. Public Works Supervisor Glenn Bolsen said notice cards were mailed with regular water, sewage and garbage bills. He also noted free numbers, to be tacked onto all homes, may be obtained at Town Hall, as compliments of Mountain States Telephone Co.
HOUSE GROUP SLATES FLORISSANT HEARING
A formal hearing on the proposed Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in northwestern Teller County has been scheduled for late next week by the U.S. House of Representative committee on Interior and Insular Affairs. Notice of the hearing, to be held in Washington, D.C., follows a June 20 vote, in which the full U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved the proposal. Last month’s Senate approval was of a bill introduced jointly by Colorado Republican Senators Gordon Allott and Peter Dominich, and calling for establishment of a 6,000-acre monument. In related action, the Teller County Board of Commissioners have adopted a resolution to exclude some properties within the proposed monument boundaries from being subject to subdivisions. The resolution, unanimously adopted by the three-man board, was officially filed in the office of the county clerk and recorder June 19. Its purpose is to protect the proposed monument site from encroachment by private developers, to allow completion of the anticipated Congressional action.
WEATHER
Slightly cooler days, slightly warmer nights and considerably wetter.
EDITORIAL — SAVE THE TUNNEL!
The often invisible “strong arm of the government” has again stuck its nose into Teller County. And with little advance warning. For several years the county’s Board of Commissioners has been attempting to have improvements made on the Colorado Highway 67 tunnel between Cripple Creek and Divide. And for several years formal requests to the Colorado Highway Commission went unanswered. Then all of a sudden the county learns the commission has made its decision. The tunnel, we’re told, will not be improved, but will be bypassed with a new roadway instead. To the tune of a whopping $460,000.
LITTLE PEARLS
A lot of us are pretty busy complaining about our neighbor and how he acts. While in most cases the very faults we despise in others are faults we possess ourselves and refuse to face. It is a lot easier to scorn them in someone else than to recognize them in ourselves.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
Some people not only expect something for nothing, they want it gift wrapped too!
-Compiled by Suzanne Core