GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS YULE FESTIVAL
The fourth annual Yule Festival will be featured Dec. 13 in Green Mountain Falls. Festival Chairman Ms. Harold Zigury said the festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a concert at the lake by the Manitou Springs High School band. Following will be the crowning of the 1969 Teen Queen and King. The popular yule log hunt will begin at 11 a.m., and a sport classic at 11:30. First of the afternoon activities will be a puppet show at Columbine Lodge at 1:30. Mrs. Carole Harris of Woodland Park will then present a folk music concert at the Green Mountain Falls Community Building. The Cantina Brass Band from Widefield High School will also appear at the concert. The daylong festival will also offer a bazaar at the Community Building, and persons attending the attraction will also be given free snowmobile rides.
WEATHER
After the past week’s weather offerings, one could almost rationalize that Mother Nature doesn’t want her scenes disturbed by outside decorations for the holiday season. Her temperatures have not been overly inviting to any outdoor activities other than those absolutely necessary. And as a result, a large number of outdoor Christmas decorations have remained inside storage boxes.
CONSERVATION ACTIVITIES MAY DOUBLE DURING 1970s
Soil and water conservation activity in Colorado could be doubled by the one-year extension and broadening of the Great Plain Conservation Program, State Conservationist F.A. Mark of the USDA Soil Conservation Service estimates. Legislation extending the Great Plains Conservation Program recently was passed by Congress and signed by President Nixon. Launched in 1957 to give Great Plains landowners help in improving conservation-based stability of farms and ranches, the program was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 1971.
— Compiled by Suzanne Core