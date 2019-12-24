GREETINGS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM THE COURIER:
Carol Ellett, Betty Fay, Katherine Reinchhold, Marguerette Gilmore, Jennie Wyatt, Mrs. Ben Garver, Mrs. George West and The Robinsons — Ray, Carol Lee, Bobby and Mikki.
BETTY FAY NAMED HEAD LIBRARIAN
Mrs. Betty Fay of rural Woodland Park has been named head librarian at the Woodland Park Public Library, effective Jan. 1, 1970. Mrs. Fay, writer of the popular “Just Between Us” column appearing weekly to The Courier, will succeed Mrs. Katherine Wolff, who held the position for the past year and one-half. Mrs. Fay will serve in a full-time capacity.
JUST BETWEEN US
Ah Christmas! Some say you are a holy day and some say just a holiday but what has there ever been through all the ages to clutch at the heartstrings as you do? Christmas, with its memories of long-abandoned trains and dolls and dreams of a sleigh flying through the night with a ho, ho, ho and a glittering treasure left beneath a shining tree. Christmas, with its sudden tears of nostalgia and unexpected bursts of happy laughter and a small ache for one person long gone but whom you still wish for. Has anything ever promised so much and delivered so little as Christmas? Christmas, with its evergreen boughs, snowfall, and gathering together of friends and clan. And the Word and the Book and the Babe and the one brilliant Star on which for centuries a portion of mankind has pinned its most noble aspirations.
WEATHER
The new winter season, in a literal sense, blew its way into the Upper Ute Pass Region last weekend. Sunday’s formal arrival of the fourth season was preceded Friday and Saturday by strong gusty winds, chilly enough to discourage outdoorsmen of the most avid variety. An unusual temperature spread of only 6 degrees separated Monday’s high and low readings, again because of strong winds.
— Compiled by Suzanne Core